273
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 22
visites since opening : 30327
spartanjohn > blog
UK : Switch #1, Xbox Series #2, PS5 #3 en décembre
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-01-11-xbox-series-s-and-x-hits-1m-uk-sales-in-strong-december-uk-monthly-charts



- +6% pour la Switch par rapport au mois de novembre (qui était l'un de ses plus gros mois là bas).
- Les Xbox Series arrivent 2ème, plus d'un million de consoles vendues depuis sa sortie en UK. Xbox fait un (+ 108% en hardware).
- La PS5 finit 3ème malgré de bonnes ventes.

GSD December 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical + digital)


1 FIFA 22 (EA)
2 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard)
3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
4 F1 2021 (Codemasters)
5 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)
6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)
7 Battlefield 2042 (EA)
8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*
9 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)*
10 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)
11 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix)
12 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)
13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
14 Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)*
16 Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo)*
17 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros)
18 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
19 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)
20 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar)
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 01/12/2022 at 12:43 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (5)
    nyseko posted the 01/12/2022 at 12:45 PM
    Oui mais la vrai question que tout le monde se pose, c'est "est-ce que les ventes digital de Spiderman Miles Morales sont les plus importantes ou non". Le reste, surtout vu les différents classement est anecdotique voyons.
    ryadr posted the 01/12/2022 at 12:45 PM
    GTA Trilogy dans le top, on doit être loin du flop annoncé. Avec la version boite sur Switch qui arrive, on pourrait avoir des surprises.
    jenicris posted the 01/12/2022 at 12:46 PM
    C'est déjà en home.
    spartanjohn posted the 01/12/2022 at 12:50 PM
    nyseko J'ai oublié de mettre DIGITAL dans l'article comme un ***
    sora78 posted the 01/12/2022 at 01:00 PM
    spartanjohn Déjà en home supprimes.

    nyseko En effet c'est anecdotiques surtout si pour toi les US et les UK c'est pareil
    Mais bon faut pas trop en demander à certains
