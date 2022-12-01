https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-01-11-xbox-series-s-and-x-hits-1m-uk-sales-in-strong-december-uk-monthly-charts







- +6% pour la Switch par rapport au mois de novembre (qui était l'un de ses plus gros mois là bas).

- Les Xbox Series arrivent 2ème, plus d'un million de consoles vendues depuis sa sortie en UK. Xbox fait un (+ 108% en hardware).

- La PS5 finit 3ème malgré de bonnes ventes.



GSD December 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical + digital)





1 FIFA 22 (EA)

2 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard)

3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

4 F1 2021 (Codemasters)

5 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)

7 Battlefield 2042 (EA)

8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*

9 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)*

10 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

11 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix)

12 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)

13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

14 Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)*

16 Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo)*

17 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros)

18 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

19 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros)

20 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar)