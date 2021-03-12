Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

1 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 355,046 (1,750,688 )

2 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 35,012 (364,509)

3 [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 23,360 (New)

4 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22,746 (6,968,435)

5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,358 (2,933,333)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,905 (2,291,581)

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,139 (4,153,289)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 11,010 (4,517,749)

9 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 9,476 (175,236)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,920 (4,206,024)

11 [PS4] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 6,960 (32,228 )

12 [NSW] Eastward (Chucklefish, 11/25/21) – 4,995 (New)

13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,579 (2,426,742)

14 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,243 (926,796)

15 [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 3,548 (48,743)

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,327 (832,481)

17 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 3,132 (296,525)

18 [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 3,113 (22,085)

19 [NSW] DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (Playism, 11/25/21) – 2,749 (New)

20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2,611 (16,442)

21 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,433 (2,015,904)

22 [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 2,382 (133,654)

23 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2,363 (3,969,819)

24 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,284 (1,146,743)

25 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 2,224 (167,478 )

26 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 2,208 (210,259)

27 [PS5] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 2,195 (23,832)

28 [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 2,151 (34,732)

29 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,149 (644,682)

30 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 1,978 (16,932)