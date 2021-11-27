profile
Microsoft
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Halo 20 ans déjà, on connait la musique...Vers "infinite" et au-delà !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ePsVNoWXOc
    playstation2008, lefab88
    posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    playstation2008 posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:28 AM
    Magique !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    bigb0ss posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:41 AM
    Indémodable la musique de Halo
    mafacenligne posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:49 AM
    super sympa , mais moi j'aime bien le son des armes dans le dernier Halo
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_FN95r8Qmw
    nobleswan posted the 11/27/2021 at 11:58 AM
    Du lourd ! Mes papilles auditives te remercie.
    Encore quelques jours avant le retour du Master Chief.
