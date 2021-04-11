profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
spartanjohn
2
Likes
Likers
spartanjohn
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16
visites since opening : 16913
spartanjohn > blog
Total War: Warhammer 3 Day One dans le GP PC.
Le 17 Février 2022.


https://twitter.com/nibellion/status/1456275330230992905?s=21
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shinlao
    posted the 11/04/2021 at 03:45 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 11/04/2021 at 03:55 PM
    Ca doit faire partie du rapprochement cloud gaming avec SEGA . Bonne nouvelle en tout cas pour les joueurs
    hanackil posted the 11/04/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Du lourd
    vfries posted the 11/04/2021 at 06:59 PM
    Je vais pas pouvoir en profiter avec mon PC
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo