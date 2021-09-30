profile
Tokyo Game Show
3
Likers
name : Tokyo Game Show
profile
nicolasgourry > blog
TGS 2021 / Programme 30 Septembre 2021

11H Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase

avec des annonces exclusives.


12H KONAMI


13H Spike Chunsoft


14H D3PUBLISHER


15H


Vendredi : 505 Games (11H) / Square Enix (12H)
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    newtechnix, wickette, skuldleif
    posted the 09/30/2021 at 07:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kujotaro posted the 09/30/2021 at 07:34 AM
    Merci pour cette présentation claire et précise.
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/30/2021 at 07:45 AM
    kujotaro de rien, j'essaye de faire au mieux
