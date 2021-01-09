Le programme du Tokyo Game Show 2021 est révélé
30 septembre
- Programme spécial KOF XV
- Xbox TGS Showcase 2021 ("Nous avons des news exclusives et du contenu)
- Programme Capcom Online
1er octobre
- Square Enix présente le TGS2021
3 octobre
- Arc System Works
Y aura également Sega/Atlus et Level 5.
OHHHHHHHHHHH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
C'est tout ce que je voulais. Merci, j'ai rien besoin de plus
Bah t'as pas de volonté de fond. C'est parti pour être une PS4 bis sans les exclu japon parce que ces cons se sont barrés en occident, donc les jeux jap vont partir sur switch. Je ne la sens pas du tout la PS5. mais du tout du tout. Je parle même pas des manettes ps4 non compatible jeu ps5 alors que c'est la même, ou la fiabilité de la console (coil whine, ventilo loterie :/)
On verra d'ici quelques années.
TGS2021 ONLINE OPENNIG
Keynote : We’ll always have games.
GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special
【TGS2021 SNK】KOF XV SPECIAL PROGRAM（English）
SK Telecom Game Show!
It's Mealtime! Presentation
Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021
【KONAMI】 New information to reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL along with updates across key titles!
Spike Chunsoft TGS2021 SPECIAL
D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live broadcast
TGS2021 CAPCOM ONLINE PROGRAM
Yurukill Special!
1 Octobre 2021
Undecided
SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2021 (SOWN2021)
Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE
Upcoming Titles Showcase (505 games)
SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TGS2021
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment : Undecided
Level 5 : Undecided
Sega / Atlus : Undecided
2 Octobre 2021
Official Program : Undecided
Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE (18+)
Tencent Games
Japan Game Awards: 2021
Lilith Games Warpath-武装都市-＆amp; New Game Release Conference
Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division :[Saturday, October 2, 2021, from18:00 to19:50 (Japan Standard Time /UTC+9)]
TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program
【KONAMI】Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage / First Gameplay Reveal!
DMM GAMES : Undecided
3 Octobre 2021
Official Program : Undecided
New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts
Japan Electronics College【TGS2021】
ARC SYSTEM WORKS
Japan Game Awards: 2021
The feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development under the 110 Industries umbrella.
NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM
UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program
AKRacing presents 「AKTalking」
Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program
Gran Saga
TGS2021 ONLINE ENDING
Aucune mention de Sony.