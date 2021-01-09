profile
Programme du TGS 2021


Le programme du Tokyo Game Show 2021 est révélé

30 septembre
- Programme spécial KOF XV
- Xbox TGS Showcase 2021 ("Nous avons des news exclusives et du contenu)
- Programme Capcom Online

1er octobre
- Square Enix présente le TGS2021

3 octobre
- Arc System Works

Y aura également Sega/Atlus et Level 5.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Nibellion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432983208887472130%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
    sora78
    posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:43 AM by jenicris
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:45 AM
    30 septembre
    - Programme spécial KOF XV

    OHHHHHHHHHHH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    C'est tout ce que je voulais. Merci, j'ai rien besoin de plus
    kratoszeus posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:50 AM
    Sony a décidé de plus rien branler niveau com.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:54 AM
    kratoszeus En même temps, leur PS5 n'a absolument aucune intention, ils se sont fait surprendre par Microsoft, et l'ont sorti à la va vite. Le plan de Nintendo(salon/portable, indés, multilocal, etc) et Microsoft(ecosysteme MS, xcloud, gamepass, etc) est très clair alors que la PS5....

    Bah t'as pas de volonté de fond. C'est parti pour être une PS4 bis sans les exclu japon parce que ces cons se sont barrés en occident, donc les jeux jap vont partir sur switch. Je ne la sens pas du tout la PS5. mais du tout du tout. Je parle même pas des manettes ps4 non compatible jeu ps5 alors que c'est la même, ou la fiabilité de la console (coil whine, ventilo loterie :/)
    On verra d'ici quelques années.
    spartanjohn posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:57 AM
    30 Septembre 2021

    TGS2021 ONLINE OPENNIG
    Keynote : We’ll always have games.
    GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special
    【TGS2021 SNK】KOF XV SPECIAL PROGRAM（English）
    SK Telecom Game Show!
    It's Mealtime! Presentation
    Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021
    【KONAMI】 New information to reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL along with updates across key titles!
    Spike Chunsoft TGS2021 SPECIAL
    D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live broadcast
    TGS2021 CAPCOM ONLINE PROGRAM
    Yurukill Special!

    1 Octobre 2021

    Undecided
    SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2021 (SOWN2021)
    Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE
    Upcoming Titles Showcase (505 games)
    SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TGS2021
    BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment : Undecided
    Level 5 : Undecided
    Sega / Atlus : Undecided

    2 Octobre 2021

    Official Program : Undecided
    Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE (18+)
    Tencent Games
    Japan Game Awards: 2021
    Lilith Games Warpath-武装都市-＆amp; New Game Release Conference
    Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division :[Saturday, October 2, 2021, from18:00 to19:50 (Japan Standard Time /UTC+9)]
    TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program
    【KONAMI】Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage / First Gameplay Reveal!
    DMM GAMES : Undecided

    3 Octobre 2021

    Official Program : Undecided
    New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts
    Japan Electronics College【TGS2021】
    ARC SYSTEM WORKS
    Japan Game Awards: 2021
    The feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development under the 110 Industries umbrella.
    NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM
    UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program
    AKRacing presents 「AKTalking」
    Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program
    Gran Saga
    TGS2021 ONLINE ENDING

    Aucune mention de Sony.
    korou posted the 09/01/2021 at 08:59 AM
    onsentapedequijesuis La même manette ??
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:04 AM
    korou C'est exactement les mêmes boutons en dehors des nouvelles vibrations. Et c'est leur excuse pour justifier que les manette ps4 marchent pas sur les jeux ps5...
    kratoszeus posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:05 AM
    onsentapedequijesuis ca fait un an quasiment que la ps5 est sortie et pas de problème de fia.bilité pour le momenr
    jenicris posted the 09/01/2021 at 09:06 AM
    onsentapedequijesuis juste par curiosité tu as joué avec une DualSense ?
