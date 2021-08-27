Résumé:1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950)2 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039)3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095)4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,385 (2,139,193)5 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New)6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531)7 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New)8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,870 (4,389,399)9 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492)10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 6,810 (1,970,823)11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,770 (6,860,913)12 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 6,573 (219,530)13 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,462 (4,112,937)14 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 6,354 (176,062)15 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 6,145 (177,143)16 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 5,995 (253,691)17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,787 (777,275)18 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 5,291 (232,060)19 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 5,236 (220,893)20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,623 (3,926,881)21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,810 (1,860,970)22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 3,762 (2,312,364)23 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 3,624 (174,974)24 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 3,457 (135,247)25 [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 2,930 (612,647)26 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,715 (620,916)27 [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft, 05/26/20) – 2,593 (136,040)28 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,592 (128,588 )29 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 2,526 (272,229)30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,450 (1,122,076)TOP 30 Japon 100% Switch sauf Ghost of Tsushima PS4 et PS5 qui ne feront pas de vieux os vu les chiffres de leur première semaine.Le Japon c'est tellement tristequ'on en rigoleQu'est-ce que Sony peut faire, on est pas prêt de voir un FF, un DQ ou MHW juste pour au moins sauver la situation en terme d'image.Y'a plus rien à sauver