Résumé:
1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950)
2 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,385 (2,139,193)
5 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531)
7 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,870 (4,389,399)
9 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492)
10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 6,810 (1,970,823)
11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,770 (6,860,913)
12 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 6,573 (219,530)
13 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,462 (4,112,937)
14 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 6,354 (176,062)
15 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 6,145 (177,143)
16 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 5,995 (253,691)
17 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,787 (777,275)
18 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 5,291 (232,060)
19 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 5,236 (220,893)
20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,623 (3,926,881)
21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,810 (1,860,970)
22 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 3,762 (2,312,364)
23 [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 3,624 (174,974)
24 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 3,457 (135,247)
25 [NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 2,930 (612,647)
26 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,715 (620,916)
27 [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft, 05/26/20) – 2,593 (136,040)
28 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,592 (128,588 )
29 [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 2,526 (272,229)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,450 (1,122,076)
TOP 30 Japon 100% Switch sauf Ghost of Tsushima PS4 et PS5 qui ne feront pas de vieux os vu les chiffres de leur première semaine.
Le Japon c'est tellement triste
qu'on en rigole
Qu'est-ce que Sony peut faire, on est pas prêt de voir un FF, un DQ ou MHW juste pour au moins sauver la situation en terme d'image.
Y'a plus rien à sauver