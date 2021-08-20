profile
Metroid Dread
name : Metroid Dread
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Metroid Dread / Nouvelles visions funestes

(Date de sortie : 8 Octobre 2021)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7KZ_h85ruc
    posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    myki posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:26 PM
    J'ai lu les 3 premiers rapports pour l'instant (dispo sur le site fr aussi)

    Ca me fais monter la hype a plus de 9000, j'adore ca va etre bon tout ca
    ushiro posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:36 PM
    WTF du doublage ?? Et en français ??
    axlenz posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:42 PM
    L’ambiance a l’air bonne
    fdestroyer posted the 08/20/2021 at 12:45 PM
    Putain les cinématiques déchirent, j'adore le design de Samus! vivement
