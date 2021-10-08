profile
Jeux Vidéo
Dying Light 2 pourra atteindre les 120 FPS sur Xbox Series.
Grace au VRR.



-Le jeu aura un mode performance (60FPS+) qui débloquera le framerate jusqu'à 120FPS avec VRR.
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:45 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (7)
    spartanjohn posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:46 PM
    ça marche toujours pas l'image.
    kinectical posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:47 PM
    Alors ont peut s'attendre à au moin 4K 60fps j'espère
    torotoro59 posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:52 PM
    Du moment déjà que le jeu atteint nos consoles ça sera un bon début
    spartanjohn posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:57 PM
    Quelqu'un à la sulution pour l'image ?
    slad posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:03 PM
    Ca reste un jeu cross-gen hein, mais bon c'est toujours appréciable s'ils peuvent faire plus que 60 FPS. Enfin un jeu qui aura besoin du HDMI 2.1 tiens ?!

    spartanjohn Utilise le lien de l'image et non de la page: https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2021/32/2/1628603005-e8bjq2lxsaistd5.jpg
    spartanjohn posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:21 PM
    slad cimer
    altendorf posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:23 PM
    Je préfère le 300fps perso
