name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
spartanjohn > blog
Nintendo Indie World 11/08/2021 à 18h
https://twitter.com/nintendoamerica/status/1425079491735470102?s=21




Durée de 20 minutes.
    oniclem, olimar59, gareauxloups
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:07 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (8)
    fdestroyer posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:38 PM
    Nice!
    kisukesan posted the 08/10/2021 at 01:54 PM
    On peut espérer voir silksong ?
    olimar59 posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:04 PM
    J'attends Dandy Ace, Disco Elysium et Hollow Knight
    akinen posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:07 PM
    Du jv, cool
    axlenz posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:33 PM
    le prochain vrai Ndirect devrait tomber en septembre donc
    syoshu posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:45 PM
    axlenz la dernière fois il y a eu 1 an entre 2 vrai Direct. Je ne dis pas qu'il n'y en aura pas en septembre, mais vaut mieux ne pas espérer
    kidicarus posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:51 PM
    axlenz en septembre, il est sur qu'on aura un ND, mais un ND spécial Metroid Dread

    Avec dedans la première BA de Metroid prime 4 et de l'annonce de la switch Oled Metroid Dread collector
    wazaaabi posted the 08/10/2021 at 04:21 PM
    kisukesan il est porté disparu celui la . Le jour où il va se montrer de nouveau il sortira vite je pense .
    En espérant qu’ils en parlent mais j’y crois moyen
