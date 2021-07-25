profile
Beard Blade
Si jamais y'a des gens à qui Wario manque, ce jeu indé qui vient de sortir s'en inspire grandement.

Trailer :


Gameplay :


https://store.steampowered.com/app/1546940/Beard_Blade/
    posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:56 PM by lamap
    randyofmana posted the 07/25/2021 at 01:16 PM
    Ca fait effectivement penser a du Wario Land 4 sur certains aspects, mais dans l'ensemble ça a l'air assez différent, en tout cas ça m'a l'air sympatoche comme tout !
    liberty posted the 07/25/2021 at 01:32 PM
    C'est très jolie en tout cas Escobar c'est pour toi
    escobar posted the 07/25/2021 at 02:16 PM
    liberty excellent merci pour la découverte
