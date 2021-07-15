accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
articles : 3880
3880
visites since opening : 5300072
5300072
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] L'atelier du jeu vidéo sortira en physique
Apprenez à créer des jeux pas à pas grâce à des leçons interactives et amusantes. Une version physique de #Latelierdujeuvideo sera disponible le 10/09 !
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1415581973893062659
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1415581973893062659
Millenium 85%
/
Gameblog 8/10
/
JVC 15/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b5Apzz9gsg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:05 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (7)
7
)
kidicarus
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:17 AM
Je croyais qu'il était déjà en boîte. Après je n'ai pas cherché à le prendre.
pokute
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:18 AM
kidicarus
déja en boite partout sauf en europe
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:20 AM
pokute
d'ailleurs va comprendre pourquoi !
i8
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:24 AM
nique tam*****..... nintendo de ces morts...
newtechnix
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:33 AM
Le prix? Juste pour rigoler
minimaxx
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 11:55 AM
J'ai bien fait d'attendre !
olimar59
posted
the 07/15/2021 at 12:03 PM
Je l'ai pris pour mon fils la semaine dernière....
Pour parler du jeu, il adore, et trouve ça très ergonomique (mieux que Dreams qu'il avait trouvé bordélique)
Pour parler du jeu, il adore, et trouve ça très ergonomique (mieux que Dreams qu'il avait trouvé bordélique)