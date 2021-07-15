profile
[Switch] L'atelier du jeu vidéo sortira en physique

Apprenez à créer des jeux pas à pas grâce à des leçons interactives et amusantes. Une version physique de #Latelierdujeuvideo sera disponible le 10/09 !
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1415581973893062659




Millenium 85% / Gameblog 8/10 / JVC 15/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b5Apzz9gsg
    posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    kidicarus posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:17 AM
    Je croyais qu'il était déjà en boîte. Après je n'ai pas cherché à le prendre.
    pokute posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:18 AM
    kidicarus déja en boite partout sauf en europe
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:20 AM
    pokute d'ailleurs va comprendre pourquoi !
    i8 posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:24 AM
    nique tam*****..... nintendo de ces morts...
    newtechnix posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:33 AM
    Le prix? Juste pour rigoler
    minimaxx posted the 07/15/2021 at 11:55 AM
    J'ai bien fait d'attendre !
    olimar59 posted the 07/15/2021 at 12:03 PM
    Je l'ai pris pour mon fils la semaine dernière....
    Pour parler du jeu, il adore, et trouve ça très ergonomique (mieux que Dreams qu'il avait trouvé bordélique)
