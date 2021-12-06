Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
name : Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Ubisoft
genre : tactical-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date : 08/29/2017
axlenz
axlenz
Mario et les lapins crétins 2 - Confirmé
Nintendor
Le leak était donc vrai!









Sortie prévu pour 2022
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-switch/
    posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:51 AM by axlenz
    comments (29)
    malcomz posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:55 AM
    Excellente nouvelle, le premier est excellent et super bien réalisé.
    axlenz posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
    J'ignore pourquoi la première image s'affiche bizarrement comme ça...
    myki posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
    Direction artistique qui envoie
    sora78 posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
    Sympathique cette DA.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:59 AM
    Kisukesan si ça c'est pas une bonne nouvelle
    derno posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:59 AM
    ça a l'air très sympa, le coté tactical du premier avait fait que je n'y ai pas touché mais s'il est plus aventure ça me tente pas mal.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:00 PM
    Cool, l'un des meilleurs jeux tiers sur Switch serait donc de retour
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:05 PM
    Voici la source ^^
    https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-switch/
    guilde posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:07 PM
    super le premier etait très chouette dommage qu'il sorte pas cet été ça aurait ete parfait
    bennj posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:07 PM
    Ubisoft leaké par Nintendo c'est une première non ? ^^
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:09 PM
    bennj Ah c’est Nintendo qui a leak ?!!
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:10 PM
    altendorf oui, c'est carrément sur le site officiel, j'ai mis la source ^^
    masharu posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:12 PM
    nicolasgourry bennj altendorf Le jeu a été leaké hier en vrai, mais oui Nintendo vient de le leak aussi.
    zanpa posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
    vraiment tres propre sur la DA et même la technique pour de la switch maintenant le 1 j'avais bien aimé le debut puis ensuite il m'a lâché des mains donc je prendrai surement pas le 2
    gaeon posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
    C'est cool mais évitez de spoil les N directs, Ubi forward & co dans les titres des articles SVP
    eldren posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:17 PM
    axlenz Je l'ai modifié c'est bon
    nakata posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:18 PM
    Excellent !!
    rbz posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
    zzzzzzzz
    loonis posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
    Sortie 2022… C’est encore loin. Dommage.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
    Nickel!
    fdestroyer posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:20 PM
    Hooooo YEAH!! C'était vraiment un superbe jeu!
    axlenz posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:20 PM
    eldren merci
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:33 PM
    masharu nicolasgourry Okay Hahaha
    wilhelm posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:37 PM
    Quand c'est Nintendo qui leak la conf' Ubi maintenant...

    Quelle époque.
    bennj posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:42 PM
    gaeon ben là c'est officiel mec c'est Nintendo qui l'a annoncé.
    kekel posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:42 PM
    J adore la DA
    drybowser posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:43 PM
    La Nintendo ont fait une sacrée boulette a mon avis ^^ bref ça reste une excellente nouvelle cette annonce tant le 1er avait des qualités , même si j aurais préféré un Mario Rayman en duo
    populus posted the 06/12/2021 at 12:52 PM
    Tant mieux pour ceux qui aiment mais c'est pas du tout ma came... J'aimerai tellement un nouveau Rayman en One More Thing mais je rêve complet
