Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
name :
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
tactical-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date :
08/29/2017
Mario et les lapins crétins 2 - Confirmé
Nintendor
Le leak était donc vrai!
Sortie prévu pour 2022
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-switch/
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
nakata
,
fiveagainstone
,
archesstat
,
davydems
,
leblogdeshacka
posted the 06/12/2021 at 11:51 AM by
axlenz
comments (
29
)
malcomz
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:55 AM
Excellente nouvelle, le premier est excellent et super bien réalisé.
axlenz
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
J'ignore pourquoi la première image s'affiche bizarrement comme ça...
myki
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
Direction artistique qui envoie
sora78
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:57 AM
Sympathique cette DA.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:59 AM
Kisukesan
si ça c'est pas une bonne nouvelle
derno
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 11:59 AM
ça a l'air très sympa, le coté tactical du premier avait fait que je n'y ai pas touché mais s'il est plus aventure ça me tente pas mal.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:00 PM
Cool, l'un des meilleurs jeux tiers sur Switch serait donc de retour
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:05 PM
Voici la source ^^
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-switch/
guilde
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:07 PM
super le premier etait très chouette dommage qu'il sorte pas cet été ça aurait ete parfait
bennj
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:07 PM
Ubisoft leaké par Nintendo c'est une première non ? ^^
altendorf
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:09 PM
bennj
Ah c’est Nintendo qui a leak ?!!
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:10 PM
altendorf
oui, c'est carrément sur le site officiel, j'ai mis la source ^^
masharu
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:12 PM
nicolasgourry
bennj
altendorf
Le jeu a été leaké hier en vrai, mais oui Nintendo vient de le leak aussi.
zanpa
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
vraiment tres propre sur la DA et même la technique pour de la switch maintenant le 1 j'avais bien aimé le debut puis ensuite il m'a lâché des mains donc je prendrai surement pas le 2
gaeon
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
C'est cool mais évitez de spoil les N directs, Ubi forward & co dans les titres des articles SVP
eldren
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:17 PM
axlenz
Je l'ai modifié c'est bon
nakata
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:18 PM
Excellent !!
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
zzzzzzzz
loonis
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
Sortie 2022… C’est encore loin. Dommage.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:19 PM
Nickel!
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:20 PM
Hooooo YEAH!! C'était vraiment un superbe jeu!
axlenz
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:20 PM
eldren
merci
altendorf
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:33 PM
masharu
nicolasgourry
Okay Hahaha
wilhelm
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:37 PM
Quand c'est Nintendo qui leak la conf' Ubi maintenant...
Quelle époque.
bennj
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:42 PM
gaeon
ben là c'est officiel mec c'est Nintendo qui l'a annoncé.
kekel
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:42 PM
J adore la DA
drybowser
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:43 PM
La Nintendo ont fait une sacrée boulette a mon avis ^^ bref ça reste une excellente nouvelle cette annonce tant le 1er avait des qualités , même si j aurais préféré un Mario Rayman en duo
populus
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 12:52 PM
Tant mieux pour ceux qui aiment mais c'est pas du tout ma came... J'aimerai tellement un nouveau Rayman en One More Thing mais je rêve complet
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-switch/
Quelle époque.