Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'un mois de Mai bien chargé.
4 Mai: Wreckfest (PS5 via PS+)
7 Mai: Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)
10 Mai: Hood : Outlaws & Legends (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)
13 Mai: GetsuFumaDen : Undying Moon (Switch, PC)
13 Mai: Rise Eterna (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
14 Mai: Famicom Detective Club : The Missing Heir + The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch)
14 Mai: Mass Effect : Legendary Edition (PS4, One, PC)
14 Mai: Subnautica Below Zero (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)
18 Mai: Days Gone (PC)
18 Mai: Open Country (PC)
19 Mai: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Switch, PC)
19 Mai: Elite Dangerous : Odyssey (PS4, One, PC)
20 Mai: Just Die Already (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
20 Mai: Of Bird and Cage (PC)
21 Mai: Knockout City (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
21 Mai: Miitopia (Switch)
25 Mai: Biomutant (PS4, One, PC)
25 Mai: King of Seas (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
25 Mai: Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch, PC)
27 Mai: Earth Defense Force : World Brothers (PS4, Switch, PC)
27 Mai: Warhammer Age of Sigmar : Storm Ground (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
27 Mai: Weaving Tides (Switch, PC)
28 Mai: Wonder Boy : Asha in Monster World (PS4, Switch, PC)
28 Mai: World’s End Club (Switch)
Vos attentes ? Pour moi ça sera RE8, les Mass Effect et potentiellement Biomutant
RE 8
ME TRILOGY
SMT 3 REMASTER
Biomutant
Warhammer