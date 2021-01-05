profile
nindo64
32
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 305
visites since opening : 494588
nindo64 > blog
all
Sorties JV Mai 2021
Sorties

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'un mois de Mai bien chargé.

4 Mai: Wreckfest (PS5 via PS+)



7 Mai: Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)



10 Mai: Hood : Outlaws & Legends (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)



13 Mai: GetsuFumaDen : Undying Moon (Switch, PC)



13 Mai: Rise Eterna (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



14 Mai: Famicom Detective Club : The Missing Heir + The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch)



14 Mai: Mass Effect : Legendary Edition (PS4, One, PC)



14 Mai: Subnautica Below Zero (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)



18 Mai: Days Gone (PC)



18 Mai: Open Country (PC)



19 Mai: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Switch, PC)



19 Mai: Elite Dangerous : Odyssey (PS4, One, PC)



20 Mai: Just Die Already (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



20 Mai: Of Bird and Cage (PC)



21 Mai: Knockout City (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



21 Mai: Miitopia (Switch)



25 Mai: Biomutant (PS4, One, PC)



25 Mai: King of Seas (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



25 Mai: Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch, PC)



27 Mai: Earth Defense Force : World Brothers (PS4, Switch, PC)



27 Mai: Warhammer Age of Sigmar : Storm Ground (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



27 Mai: Weaving Tides (Switch, PC)



28 Mai: Wonder Boy : Asha in Monster World (PS4, Switch, PC)



28 Mai: World’s End Club (Switch)



Vos attentes ? Pour moi ça sera RE8, les Mass Effect et potentiellement Biomutant
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/05/01/sorties-mai-2021/
    tags : sorties jv
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:12 PM by nindo64
    comments (10)
    xenofamicom posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:23 PM
    Le jeu de Konami sort en 2022, non?
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:24 PM
    + Subnautica : Below Zero le 14 mai (Switch,PS4,PS5,One,SeriesX/S) & Subnautica sur Switch le même jour
    arrrghl posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:30 PM
    xenofamicom oui c'est 2022
    cobrasnake posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:34 PM
    perso pour moi ça sera

    RE 8
    ME TRILOGY
    SMT 3 REMASTER
    nindo64 posted the 05/01/2021 at 02:44 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr Dans ma tête il était déjà sorti mais c'était en early acces. Bien vu
    serve posted the 05/01/2021 at 03:03 PM
    Perso Biomutant et sûrement RE village.
    naoshige11 posted the 05/01/2021 at 03:21 PM
    RE8 et GetsuFumaDen qui a l'air cool (à voir le prix).
    nosphor68 posted the 05/01/2021 at 03:33 PM
    RE 8 , Biomutant , Mass Effect, Shin Megami Tensei 3 seront mes achats de ce mois-ci
    kakazu posted the 05/01/2021 at 03:37 PM
    Re8
    Biomutant
    Warhammer
    hanackil posted the 05/01/2021 at 04:02 PM
    Re8 , et bio mutant mais sûrement pas Day one . Et vivement odyssée sur console.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo