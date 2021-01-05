4 Mai: Wreckfest (PS5 via PS+)

7 Mai: Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)

10 Mai: Hood : Outlaws & Legends (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)

13 Mai: GetsuFumaDen : Undying Moon (Switch, PC)

13 Mai: Rise Eterna (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

14 Mai: Famicom Detective Club : The Missing Heir + The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch)

14 Mai: Mass Effect : Legendary Edition (PS4, One, PC)

14 Mai: Subnautica Below Zero (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)

18 Mai: Days Gone (PC)

18 Mai: Open Country (PC)

19 Mai: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Switch, PC)

19 Mai: Elite Dangerous : Odyssey (PS4, One, PC)

20 Mai: Just Die Already (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

20 Mai: Of Bird and Cage (PC)

21 Mai: Knockout City (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

21 Mai: Miitopia (Switch)

25 Mai: Biomutant (PS4, One, PC)

25 Mai: King of Seas (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

25 Mai: Shin Megami Tensei III : Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch, PC)

27 Mai: Earth Defense Force : World Brothers (PS4, Switch, PC)

27 Mai: Warhammer Age of Sigmar : Storm Ground (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

27 Mai: Weaving Tides (Switch, PC)

28 Mai: Wonder Boy : Asha in Monster World (PS4, Switch, PC)

28 Mai: World’s End Club (Switch)

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'un mois de Mai bien chargé.