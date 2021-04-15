Switch – 96,259 (19,389,683)

PlayStation 5 – 15,550 (616,526)

PlayStation 4 – 1,430 (7,778,077)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 622 (1,161,498 )

Xbox Series X – 571 (41,009)



Peu de sortie cette semaine en software donc un top sans surprise dominé par Monster hunter Rise et les autres millions sellers switch



01 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 194,327 (1,774,063)

02 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 21,590 (642,106)

03 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,920 (2,101,505)

04 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,439 (3,774,112)

05 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,154 (2,501,449)

06 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,408 (1,892,400)

07 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,835 (4,236,044)

08 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,406 (6,727,920)

09 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,783 (3,836,779)

10 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,634 (4,023,912)