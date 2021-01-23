Spécial = Top Mangas

Mardi Minuit

Je dit bien "Manga" pas "Anime".

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 mangas différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les mangas choisis.Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 Mangas Gamekyo.10 mangas (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :Naruto / Naruto Shippuden (2 Points)Hunter X Hunter (2 Points)GTOKingdomL'Attaque des Titans -Shingeki No Kyojin-Dragon Ball (2 Points)Les Enquêtes de Kindaichi -Kindaichi Shonen no jikenbo-BerserkDaiya no AHaikyuSamouraï deeper KyoLove HinaDeath NoteNoritakaGunnmCity HunterAkira