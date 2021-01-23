« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
[Spécial] Top 10 / Manga / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top Mangas


Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 mangas différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les mangas choisis.

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 Mangas Gamekyo.

10 mangas (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

Je dit bien "Manga" pas "Anime".

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :
Naruto / Naruto Shippuden (2 Points)
Hunter X Hunter (2 Points)
GTO
Kingdom
L'Attaque des Titans -Shingeki No Kyojin-
Dragon Ball (2 Points)
Les Enquêtes de Kindaichi -Kindaichi Shonen no jikenbo-
Berserk
Daiya no A
Haikyu
Samouraï deeper Kyo
Love Hina
Death Note
Noritaka
Gunnm
City Hunter
Akira
    posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:11 PM
    Naruto / Naruto Shippuden
    Hunter X Hunter
    GTO
    Kingdom
    Shingeki No Kyojin
    Dragon Ball Z
    Kindaichi Shonen no jikenbo
    Berserk
    Daiya no A
    Haikyu

    Peut-on considérer les Webtoons comme des mangas ? Grosse envie de citer Solo Levelling là mais bon...
    slyder posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:13 PM
    -Samouraï deeper Kyo
    -HunterxHunter
    -Dragon Ball
    -Love Hina
    -Naruto
    -Death Note
    -Noritaka
    -Gunnm
    -City Hunter
    -Akira
    battossai posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:17 PM
    Hunter X Hunter
    Dragon Ball
    Kenshin le Vagabond
    Higanjima
    Vagabond
    Hokuto No Ken
    Black Jack
    Death Note
    Bobobo bobobo
    Berserk
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:18 PM
    -Berserk
    -Vagabond
    -HxH
    -Gantz
    -Dragon Ball
    -Vision Of Escaflowne
    -Akira
    -Gunmm
    -Death Note
    -Captain Tsubasa
    battossai posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:18 PM
    Après je rattrape mon retard sur les oeuvres de Tezuka en ce moment et je pourrais remplir la liste avec
    kraken posted the 01/23/2021 at 02:18 PM
    1.negima
    2.Gto
    3.love hina
    4.fruit basket
    5.dragonball
    6.Ah my godess
    7.3x3 eyes
    8.love collage
    9.karakuri circus
    10.tsukihime
