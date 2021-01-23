Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 mangas différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les mangas choisis.
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 Mangas Gamekyo.
10 mangas (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
Je dit bien "Manga" pas "Anime".
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :
Naruto / Naruto Shippuden (2 Points)
Hunter X Hunter (2 Points)
GTO
Kingdom
L'Attaque des Titans -Shingeki No Kyojin-
Dragon Ball (2 Points)
Les Enquêtes de Kindaichi -Kindaichi Shonen no jikenbo-
Berserk
Daiya no A
Haikyu
Samouraï deeper Kyo
Love Hina
Death Note
Noritaka
Gunnm
City Hunter
Akira
Peut-on considérer les Webtoons comme des mangas ? Grosse envie de citer Solo Levelling là mais bon...
-HunterxHunter
-Dragon Ball
-Love Hina
-Naruto
-Death Note
-Noritaka
-Gunnm
-City Hunter
-Akira
Dragon Ball
Kenshin le Vagabond
Higanjima
Vagabond
Hokuto No Ken
Black Jack
Death Note
Bobobo bobobo
Berserk
-Vagabond
-HxH
-Gantz
-Dragon Ball
-Vision Of Escaflowne
-Akira
-Gunmm
-Death Note
-Captain Tsubasa
2.Gto
3.love hina
4.fruit basket
5.dragonball
6.Ah my godess
7.3x3 eyes
8.love collage
9.karakuri circus
10.tsukihime