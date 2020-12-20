profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oniclem
6
Likes
Likers
oniclem
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 36
visites since opening : 40915
oniclem > blog
J'ai rêvé - Pumpkin Jack
Salut les gamers !

Je vous partage ma nouvelle vidéo parue sur la chaine Amidori. Et pour ce second "J'ai rêvé" c'est le jeu indé français Pumpkin Jack qui est passé au crible

Amidori - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCTCULLZzH-kLLJzkjBxDtg
    tags : jack switch pumpkin amidori
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    dyselight
    posted the 12/20/2020 at 06:15 PM by oniclem
    comments (1)
    allanoix posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:28 PM
    intriguant ce jeu, qui sur steam est en extemement positive, je me le prendrais surement bientot!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo