Doom Eternal
name : Doom Eternal
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Panic Button
genre : FPS
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Doom Eternal / Video Gameplay


Un portage qui à l'air d’être plutôt réussis de la part de Panic Button (responsable du portage de Doom -2017-)
pas de version physique, c'est doommage...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC9_rDyAu44
    edgar
    posted the 12/08/2020 at 01:11 PM by nicolasgourry
    edgar posted the 12/08/2020 at 01:27 PM
    C’est Doommage

    Ça mérite un vote ça.

    Sinon j’avais adoré le premier sur Switch, celui-là c’est sûr que je le prends, mais pas tout de suite, on va sagement attendre une bonne promo hein. XD
    potion2swag posted the 12/08/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Sur grand écran, on dirait un peu Prodeus quand meme... Mais en portable ça doit bien passé.
    axlenz posted the 12/08/2020 at 01:37 PM
    Ah ouais le framerate est ultra stable
