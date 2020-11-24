accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Square Enix
official website :
http://www.square-enix-europe.com
nicolasgourry
articles :
nicolasgourry
> blog
Teasing Square-enix / 24.11.2020
Révélation le 24 Novembre 2020
Site du jeu
1
Like
Who likes this ?
destati
posted the 11/17/2020 at 01:51 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
dono56
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 01:52 PM
Du teasing pour quoi à votre avis ?
altendorf
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 01:53 PM
The World Ends With You
dono56
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 01:57 PM
Ah cela ne m'intéresse pas, j'attends surtout des nouvelles du prochain dragon quest monsters
didi
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 02:00 PM
c'est the wold ends wiyh you 2 ils avaient déjà teasé la suite dans le remaster HD du 1
guiguif
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 02:01 PM
The World End With You 2 ouais (apres osef un peu a moins d'un vrai changement)
destati
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 02:23 PM
TWEWY 2. Enfin !
forte
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 02:45 PM
Exact ! TWEWY ! Mais ca sent plutôt le portage sur les consoles Xbox et Sony du premier
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/17/2020 at 02:56 PM
altendorf
The world ends with you... sur PS5 et XsX en 4K 60fps
Sinon, je ne sais pas pourquoi, je ne pense pas que ça accouchera d'un jeu console (l'annonce de l'animé ou d'une version smartphone)
Sinon, je ne sais pas pourquoi, je ne pense pas que ça accouchera d'un jeu console (l'annonce de l'animé ou d'une version smartphone)