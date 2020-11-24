« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Square Enix
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
Teasing Square-enix / 24.11.2020



Révélation le 24 Novembre 2020
Site du jeu
    destati
    posted the 11/17/2020 at 01:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    dono56 posted the 11/17/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Du teasing pour quoi à votre avis ?
    altendorf posted the 11/17/2020 at 01:53 PM
    The World Ends With You
    dono56 posted the 11/17/2020 at 01:57 PM
    Ah cela ne m'intéresse pas, j'attends surtout des nouvelles du prochain dragon quest monsters
    didi posted the 11/17/2020 at 02:00 PM
    c'est the wold ends wiyh you 2 ils avaient déjà teasé la suite dans le remaster HD du 1
    guiguif posted the 11/17/2020 at 02:01 PM
    The World End With You 2 ouais (apres osef un peu a moins d'un vrai changement)
    destati posted the 11/17/2020 at 02:23 PM
    TWEWY 2. Enfin !
    forte posted the 11/17/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Exact ! TWEWY ! Mais ca sent plutôt le portage sur les consoles Xbox et Sony du premier
    xenofamicom posted the 11/17/2020 at 02:56 PM
    altendorf The world ends with you... sur PS5 et XsX en 4K 60fps

    Sinon, je ne sais pas pourquoi, je ne pense pas que ça accouchera d'un jeu console (l'annonce de l'animé ou d'une version smartphone)
