vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
03/23/2020
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 11 / 2020

Semaine 11 : du 09/03/2020 au 14/03/2020.
TOUS


1) Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de secours DX (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / =
3) Nioh 2 (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) / -1
5) Minecraft (Switch) / Retour


PS4
Nioh 2
GTA V : Édition Premium
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare

XOne
Ori And The Will Of The Wisps – Edition Collector
Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
Call Of Duty : Modern Warfare

Switch
Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's Mansion 3

PC
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Battlefield V
Anthem

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 03/23/2020 at 09:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    e3ologue posted the 03/23/2020 at 09:55 AM
    Nioh 2 sous bonne escorte
    kidicarus posted the 03/23/2020 at 09:55 AM
    Pokemon se maintient, c'est une surprise pour moi et pour ce spinoff.

    Est ce qu'un jour Nintendo retentera pokemon Snap ? Je voudrais bien tout joli.
    e3ologue posted the 03/23/2020 at 09:59 AM
    kidicarus entre la hype 8G, l'absence de sortie et le confinement, ça aide.

    Pokémon Snap le rêve
    mikazaki posted the 03/23/2020 at 10:08 AM
    Mario Kart 8 le jeux inusable
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:18 AM
    e3ologue Nioh 2 en panique plutôt, le pauvre jeu est en train de se faire prendre en sandwich par les frères Mario
    kidicarus posted the 03/23/2020 at 11:22 AM
    e3ologue je dirais que ce genre de spinoff se vende sur la longueur d'habitude ne reste pas en tête.

    Snap j'en ai rêvé sur Wiiu et encore plus que Project Zer0 est sorti
