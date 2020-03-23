

Semaine 11 : du 09/03/2020 au 14/03/2020.

TOUS





1) Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de secours DX (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / =

3) Nioh 2 (PS4) / Nouveau

4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch) / -1

5) Minecraft (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Nioh 2GTA V : Édition PremiumCall Of Duty : Modern WarfareOri And The Will Of The Wisps – Edition CollectorOri And The Will Of The WispsCall Of Duty : Modern WarfarePokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de SecoursMario Kart 8 DeluxeLuigi's Mansion 3Les Sims 4 : Édition StandardBattlefield VAnthemLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.