geo62
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
geo62
articles : 2
2
visites since opening : 2663
2663
geo62
> blog
Dragon Quest III Remake Ps5( fake ou pas ? )
hello je viens de tomber sur ça et comment dire ! J'en ai entendu parler nul part , ça sent le fake non ?
IG
-
https://www.instant-gaming.com/fr/6826-acheter-cle-playstation-dragon-quest-iii-remake-ps5/
dragon quest
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:46 PM by
geo62
comments (16)
16
)
ludens23
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:48 PM
Fake, ce sont les personnages de dragon quest heroes .
altendorf
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:49 PM
Les fiches d'Instant Gaming sont toujours des fakes
shinz0
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:51 PM
Ce fake de fou
sonilka
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
Ils se sont meme pas fait chier à faire un truc un peu correct. Ils ont repris l'image de
DQH
.
guiguif
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:55 PM
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/ad/Dragon_Quest_Heroes_cover_art.jpg
kikoo31
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:00 PM
geo62
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:00 PM
en effet , clairement fake mais pourquoi ils ont mis une fiche remake , pas net la bas
vfries
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:13 PM
Day one
shanks
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:16 PM
geo62
fake point.
juste pour rebondir sur la rumeur d'une possibilité d'un remake du III.
Mais même pas sûr que ça arrive, ils ne font qu'anticiper pour la pub.
zekura
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:18 PM
Peut être un portage de la version Switch.
dono56
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:34 PM
Par contre ça en ai où la sortie de dragon quest héros 1&2 sur cartouche switch comme au Japon en Europe ?
geo62
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:35 PM
shanks
ça perds pas de temps pour faire une page a l'arrache quand même
shanks
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:37 PM
geo62
Bah c'est le but : faire parler.
Et preuve que ça marche puisque tu as partagé
Amazon fait la même avec une masse d'autres jeux.
Même du Bloodborne PC à une époque.
geo62
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:38 PM
c'est bien vrai ça !
nyseko
posted
the 10/02/2020 at 02:49 PM
Oh non !
Pas sur PS5 !
C'est l'ADN de la Nintendo SNES !
