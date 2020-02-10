profile
Dragon Quest III Remake Ps5( fake ou pas ? )
hello je viens de tomber sur ça et comment dire ! J'en ai entendu parler nul part , ça sent le fake non ?
IG - https://www.instant-gaming.com/fr/6826-acheter-cle-playstation-dragon-quest-iii-remake-ps5/
    tags : dragon quest
    posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:46 PM by geo62
    comments (16)
    ludens23 posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:48 PM
    Fake, ce sont les personnages de dragon quest heroes .
    altendorf posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:49 PM
    Les fiches d'Instant Gaming sont toujours des fakes
    shinz0 posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:51 PM
    Ce fake de fou
    sonilka posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Ils se sont meme pas fait chier à faire un truc un peu correct. Ils ont repris l'image de DQH.
    guiguif posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:55 PM
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/a/ad/Dragon_Quest_Heroes_cover_art.jpg
    kikoo31 posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:00 PM
    geo62 posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:00 PM
    en effet , clairement fake mais pourquoi ils ont mis une fiche remake , pas net la bas
    vfries posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:13 PM
    Day one
    shanks posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:16 PM
    geo62
    fake point.
    juste pour rebondir sur la rumeur d'une possibilité d'un remake du III.
    Mais même pas sûr que ça arrive, ils ne font qu'anticiper pour la pub.
    zekura posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Peut être un portage de la version Switch.
    dono56 posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:34 PM
    Par contre ça en ai où la sortie de dragon quest héros 1&2 sur cartouche switch comme au Japon en Europe ?
    geo62 posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:35 PM
    shanks ça perds pas de temps pour faire une page a l'arrache quand même
    shanks posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:37 PM
    geo62
    Bah c'est le but : faire parler.
    Et preuve que ça marche puisque tu as partagé

    Amazon fait la même avec une masse d'autres jeux.
    Même du Bloodborne PC à une époque.
    geo62 posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:38 PM
    c'est bien vrai ça !
    nyseko posted the 10/02/2020 at 02:49 PM
    Oh non ! Pas sur PS5 ! C'est l'ADN de la Nintendo SNES !

