name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 15
visites since opening : 22022
Quelle merveille ! Merci SEGA !
Cette DA, cette atmosphère, cette ambiance, cette colorimétrie rhaaa... Adorateur ma petite Dreamcast, je retrouve ici des traces de son ADN !

Je ne vais plus le lâcher !

Merci SEGA !

    tags : sega pso xbox series
    1
    Like
    kyuta
    posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:18 PM by oracle
    comments (12)
    negan posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
    Toi t'es Diablo
    barberousse posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
    https://youtu.be/yWQcBy0Ler0
    kyuta posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
    Enorme, Vivement un épisode offline
    dooku posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Kyuta j'espère tellement un épisode offline type xeno x
    chiotgamer posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Negan 'Tention à toi ça doit être considéré comme un insulte dans le règlement de gamekyo ce que tu viens de dire...
    metroidvania posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:40 PM
    Diablo ou Negan aucune différence
    walterwhite posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:43 PM
    negan Tellement grillé que c’est lui
    supergrizzli posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:44 PM
    Et avec ça Monsieur, vous reprendrez bien un peu de Game Pass ? bleurp
    fan2jeux posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:51 PM
    negan
    Oui
    populus posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:52 PM
    walterwhite negan Je pense pas il a dit qu'il kiffait Kena sur un des articles en dessous... Diablo ne kiffe Aucun jeu Sony, c'est Satan voyons
    axlenz posted the 09/30/2020 at 08:16 PM
    negan Je suis quasi sure que c'est lui. Par hasard '' Merci SEGA '' quand on a appris que MS achètera SEGA
    idd posted the 09/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
    comment je suis complètement largé, perso j'ai jouer un tas d'heures sur PSO 2 sur DC, c'était dans l'espace (enfin une nouvelle planete) .... et là ya des dragons ^^
    ok c'est l'épisode 5, j'imagine ça vient de ça, mais j'avais pas imaginé que ça évolue dans ce sens ...
