profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
15
visites since opening :
22022
oracle
> blog
Quelle merveille ! Merci SEGA !
Cette DA, cette atmosphère, cette ambiance, cette colorimétrie rhaaa... Adorateur ma petite Dreamcast, je retrouve ici des traces de son ADN !
Je ne vais plus le lâcher !
Merci SEGA !
tags :
sega
pso
xbox series
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kyuta
posted the 09/30/2020 at 07:18 PM by oracle
oracle
comments (
12
)
negan
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
Toi t'es Diablo
barberousse
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
https://youtu.be/yWQcBy0Ler0
kyuta
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:23 PM
Enorme, Vivement un épisode offline
dooku
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
Kyuta
j'espère tellement un épisode offline type xeno x
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:27 PM
Negan
'Tention à toi ça doit être considéré comme un insulte dans le règlement de gamekyo ce que tu viens de dire...
metroidvania
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:40 PM
Diablo ou Negan aucune différence
walterwhite
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:43 PM
negan
Tellement grillé que c’est lui
supergrizzli
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:44 PM
Et avec ça Monsieur, vous reprendrez bien un peu de Game Pass ? bleurp
fan2jeux
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:51 PM
negan
Oui
populus
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 07:52 PM
walterwhite
negan
Je pense pas il a dit qu'il kiffait Kena sur un des articles en dessous... Diablo ne kiffe Aucun jeu Sony, c'est Satan voyons
axlenz
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 08:16 PM
negan
Je suis quasi sure que c'est lui. Par hasard '' Merci SEGA '' quand on a appris que MS achètera SEGA
idd
posted
the 09/30/2020 at 08:19 PM
comment je suis complètement largé, perso j'ai jouer un tas d'heures sur PSO 2 sur DC, c'était dans l'espace (enfin une nouvelle planete) .... et là ya des dragons ^^
ok c'est l'épisode 5, j'imagine ça vient de ça, mais j'avais pas imaginé que ça évolue dans ce sens ...
