profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
persona
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
391
persona
> blog
Réapprovisionnement PS5 Leclerc
ajouter un lien source
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:41 PM by
persona
comments (
8
)
persona
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:43 PM
Réapprovisionnement sur le site Leclerc. Version dématérialisée et standard.
maxx
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:43 PM
https://www.culture.leclerc/jeux-video-u/playstation-5-u/playstation-5-play-has-no-limit-b
/> Pour aller plus vite
jawolff
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:44 PM
À chaque fois ça dure 5 mins.
persona
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
jawolff
J'ai réussi a choper une standard.
C'est la folie pour en avoir une
maxx
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
jawolff
L'édition normale est toujours dispo.
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
Attention avec le site Espace Culturel de Leclerc c'est une vraie saloperie
pharrell
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 12:51 PM
Y en aura des wagons de PS5... Ca sert à rien de se précipiter...
yogfei
posted
the 09/22/2020 at 01:03 PM
pharrell
En magasin il n'y en aura aucune, je bosse dans le milieu et ce sera uniquement sur précommande...
C'est la folie pour en avoir une