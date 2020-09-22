profile
Réapprovisionnement PS5 Leclerc
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:41 PM by persona
    comments (8)
    persona posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:43 PM
    Réapprovisionnement sur le site Leclerc. Version dématérialisée et standard.
    maxx posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:43 PM
    https://www.culture.leclerc/jeux-video-u/playstation-5-u/playstation-5-play-has-no-limit-b /> Pour aller plus vite
    jawolff posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:44 PM
    À chaque fois ça dure 5 mins.
    persona posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
    jawolff J'ai réussi a choper une standard.
    C'est la folie pour en avoir une
    maxx posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
    jawolff L'édition normale est toujours dispo.
    jeanouillz posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:46 PM
    Attention avec le site Espace Culturel de Leclerc c'est une vraie saloperie
    pharrell posted the 09/22/2020 at 12:51 PM
    Y en aura des wagons de PS5... Ca sert à rien de se précipiter...
    yogfei posted the 09/22/2020 at 01:03 PM
    pharrell En magasin il n'y en aura aucune, je bosse dans le milieu et ce sera uniquement sur précommande...
