PS5 games won't be playable on PS4
"We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5"



Tout est normal.
https://www.gamesradar.com/ps5-games-wont-be-playable-on-ps4-sie-boss-confirms-we-believe-in-generations/
    posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:09 PM by galcian
    comments (4)
    zestarlight posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Ouais logique, l'inverse aurait été étonnant
    monz666 posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Oui ben on a compris . En même temps se priver de leur parc de ps4 au lancement c'était pas une bonne idée non plus.
    birmou posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:13 PM
    Bah techniquement c'est des jeux PS4
    bennj posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:13 PM
    zestarlight May 29, 2020

    monz666 sauf que c'est pas normal de marketter l'inverse pour revenir sur ses paroles. C'est comme ca qu'on crée de la hype, de l'envie et qu'on a pas envie d'acheter autre chose qu'une PS5.
