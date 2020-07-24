« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bandai Namco Games
Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Un petit live Bandai Namco


-Project CARS
-Scarlet Nexus (10 minutes consacré)
-Kamen Rider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=17&v=DDpyUIXGM3I&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 07/24/2020 at 04:23 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 07/24/2020 at 04:44 PM
    T'es sérieux ?
    Tu veux nous tuer avec tes live BN
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/24/2020 at 04:49 PM
    e3ologue j'y suis pour rien, pas tapé
    ducknsexe posted the 07/24/2020 at 05:20 PM
    L article de ratchet à sauter
    opthomas posted the 07/24/2020 at 05:43 PM
    nicolasgourry J'en étais sûr tu es un masochiste je comprend du coup ta pp avec Gourry, question tu as une femme ? Si oui elle est un peu comme Lina Inverse ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/24/2020 at 05:47 PM
    opthomas je ne suis pas masochiste, mais c'est vrai que j'aime bien Gourry car il est avec une personnage féminin qui se laisse pas faire, il a un coté naïf (mais moins bête qu'il en a l'air), alors que elle est fonceuse, elle réfléchit après.
