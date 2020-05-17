profile
Daredevil le prochain jeu de Marvel ?
Troy Baker pour prêter sa voix au célèbre Homme sans peur ?





êtes-vous chaud pour avoir un jeu sur Daredevil ?

EDIT : bah non lol

https://twitter.com/BillRosemann/status/1262119495771930625
https://twitter.com/TroyBakerVA/status/1261844556984676352
    posted the 05/17/2020 at 08:41 PM by arkos
    comments (3)
    auronlemagnifique posted the 05/17/2020 at 08:47 PM
    Bill Rosemann
    BillRosemann
    ·
    10 min
    From the office of Nelson & Murdock: While Bill greatly admires the Man Without Fear, there is no Daredevil game in development. Bill’s tweet to TroyBakerVA
    was an acknowledgment of their shared desire about creating said game & he apologizes for any confusion his tweet created.



    Dsl de détruire tes rêves lol
    arkos posted the 05/17/2020 at 08:54 PM
    auronlemagnifique Je viens de voir ça :'(
    hebuspsa posted the 05/17/2020 at 09:13 PM
    il y avait des rumeur que dans Spiderman2 (en devellopement) Daredevil serait présent!
    Sony+Marvel on les moyens de se payer des doubleurs connu
