Marvel Spider Man - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui nouvelle découverte avec Marvel Spider Man, exclusivité de chez Sony et la version que vous voyez tourne sur PS4 Pro

https://youtu.be/8YLQLWviNoA
    posted the 04/30/2020 at 04:17 PM by koopastream
    comments (2)
    madd posted the 04/30/2020 at 04:28 PM
    Putain mais vous jouez tous aux mêmes jeux que moi en ce moment! Je suis sur le jeu depuis dimanche j'adore trop. Même si c'est pas tout New York qui est dans le jeu.
    koopastream posted the 04/30/2020 at 04:35 PM
    madd Lol, oui le jeu est excellent
