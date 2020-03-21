profile
human0 > blog
un grand bon en avant
ps5 et series x équivalente a un pc de plus de 1300 euros aujourd’hui , tout simplement colossal , la concurrence a du bon sa pousse a l'excellence
https://www.frandroid.com/editoid/686509_comparatif-next-gen-ps5-xbox-series-x-pc
    posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:42 PM by human0
    comments (31)
    chiotgamer posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:46 PM
    Quand on est au bord du précipice, il faut faire un grand bon en avant
    suzukube posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:47 PM
    Hum, moins de 30 commentaires, il faut faire plus d'efforts sur la mis en page

    Sinon je peux invoquer
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:49 PM
    suzukube je suis novice je vais monter en puissance
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:50 PM
    chiotgamer c'est surtout vrai pour xbox du coup
    zekk posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:51 PM
    Comme quoi, on parle pour rien
    koji posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:51 PM
    trop pacifiste, c'est accepté sur gamekyo ?
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:53 PM
    zekk c'est toujours bien de débattre mais de manière objectif c'est mieux
    zekk posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:55 PM
    human0 oui mais quoi qu il en soit, on aura de toute façon un gros gap
    chiotgamer posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:55 PM
    Human0 J'ai juste dit ça pour placer cette phrase
    lastboss posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:57 PM
    Rdna si tu veux des com
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:58 PM
    zekk oh oui rien a voir avec la gen actuelle , on va en prendre plein les yeux mais du coup je vais devoir changer d'ecran pour en profiter a fond je pense ...j'ai la samsung serie 7 , elle fait 4k hdr 10 , input lag nickel pour les jeux , mais pas de 120hz et pas de dolby atmos je crois
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:00 PM
    lastboss ps5 rdna 3 lol
    xxther3dxx posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:22 PM
    Pffff. Du grand n'imp. Keep dreaming
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:24 PM
    Human0 t’es un menteur tu dis que cerny est un menteur t’es bizarre en fait. J’ai pas compris ton délire.
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:31 PM
    modsoul euh oui je trouve qu'il ment et qu'il enfume les gens et ?? mon accusation viens pas par magie , j'analyse c'est dire et je dit de façon objectif qu'il ment ou est la bizarrerie ?
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:33 PM
    Human0 tu te base sur quoi parce que tu me fais peur?
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:35 PM
    J’ai l’impression ici que certains font parti de l’équipe d’ingénieur Amd ils ont fait sauté leur NDA
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:36 PM
    modsoul il suffit de regarder sa com mensongère sur la ps4 pro et la fameuse 4k
    oenomaus posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:40 PM
    human0 tout cela c'est purement théorique , seul les "benchmarks" pourront le déterminer.
    On ne connait que les composants, il faut voire les bêtes tourner sur un même jeu ... et après nous pourrons le déterminer
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:44 PM
    Human0 Ho arrête un peu tu nous fatigue.
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:44 PM
    oenomaus bien sur mais ça donne un peut une idée de ou ont va , après la seule chose qui rend les coups ce sont les jeux , ça devrait plus tarder
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:46 PM
    modsoul tu nous fatigue , je viens d'arriver mdrrrr personnellement c'est cerny qui ma fatiguer avec ça comme soporifique
    oenomaus posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:47 PM
    human0 ce sont les exclues, tiers et exclues one seront sur pc ... pour la PS5 nous verrons .... ne froissons pas d'autres fanboys
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:47 PM
    modsoul obligé tu était dans le public pendant sa conf
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:52 PM
    oenomaus ils sont tendu avec les 9 teraflops , je vais leurs préparer de la tisane
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:53 PM
    Human0 ha c’était toi l’humanoïde à côté de moi. En tout cas il y’avait de l’ambiance dans le publique.
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 09:54 PM
    modsoul allez bonne nuit
    modsoul posted the 03/21/2020 at 10:00 PM
    Human0 bonne nuit à toi à la prochaine conf de cerny
    oenomaus posted the 03/21/2020 at 10:01 PM
    human0 ils sont tendus des deux côtés, pire que l'homme préhistorique qui découvre le feu
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 10:01 PM
    modsoul prend du café pour la prochaine pour être sur de pas s'endormir
    human0 posted the 03/21/2020 at 10:03 PM
    oenomaus alors que les deux vont envoyer du lourd au final
