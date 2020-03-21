accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
1
1
visites since opening :
669
669
human0
> blog
un grand bon en avant
ps5 et series x équivalente a un pc de plus de 1300 euros aujourd'hui , tout simplement colossal , la concurrence a du bon sa pousse a l'excellence
https://www.frandroid.com/editoid/686509_comparatif-next-gen-ps5-xbox-series-x-pc
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/21/2020 at 08:42 PM by
human0
human0
comments (
31
)
31
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:46 PM
Quand on est au bord du précipice, il faut faire un grand bon en avant
suzukube
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:47 PM
Hum, moins de 30 commentaires, il faut faire plus d'efforts sur la mis en page
Sinon je peux invoquer
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:49 PM
suzukube
je suis novice je vais monter en puissance
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:50 PM
chiotgamer
c'est surtout vrai pour xbox du coup
zekk
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:51 PM
Comme quoi, on parle pour rien
koji
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:51 PM
trop pacifiste, c'est accepté sur gamekyo ?
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:53 PM
zekk
c'est toujours bien de débattre mais de manière objectif c'est mieux
zekk
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:55 PM
human0
oui mais quoi qu il en soit, on aura de toute façon un gros gap
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:55 PM
Human0
J'ai juste dit ça pour placer cette phrase
lastboss
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:57 PM
Rdna si tu veux des com
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 08:58 PM
zekk
oh oui rien a voir avec la gen actuelle , on va en prendre plein les yeux mais du coup je vais devoir changer d'ecran pour en profiter a fond je pense ...j'ai la samsung serie 7 , elle fait 4k hdr 10 , input lag nickel pour les jeux , mais pas de 120hz et pas de dolby atmos je crois
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:00 PM
lastboss
ps5 rdna 3 lol
xxther3dxx
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:22 PM
Pffff. Du grand n'imp. Keep dreaming
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:24 PM
Human0
t’es un menteur tu dis que cerny est un menteur t’es bizarre en fait. J’ai pas compris ton délire.
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:31 PM
modsoul
euh oui je trouve qu'il ment et qu'il enfume les gens et ?? mon accusation viens pas par magie , j'analyse c'est dire et je dit de façon objectif qu'il ment ou est la bizarrerie ?
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:33 PM
Human0
tu te base sur quoi parce que tu me fais peur?
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:35 PM
J’ai l’impression ici que certains font parti de l’équipe d’ingénieur Amd ils ont fait sauté leur NDA
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:36 PM
modsoul
il suffit de regarder sa com mensongère sur la ps4 pro et la fameuse 4k
oenomaus
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:40 PM
human0
tout cela c'est purement théorique , seul les "benchmarks" pourront le déterminer.
On ne connait que les composants, il faut voire les bêtes tourner sur un même jeu ... et après nous pourrons le déterminer
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:44 PM
Human0
Ho arrête un peu tu nous fatigue.
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:44 PM
oenomaus
bien sur mais ça donne un peut une idée de ou ont va , après la seule chose qui rend les coups ce sont les jeux , ça devrait plus tarder
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:46 PM
modsoul
tu nous fatigue , je viens d'arriver mdrrrr personnellement c'est cerny qui ma fatiguer avec ça comme soporifique
oenomaus
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:47 PM
human0
ce sont les exclues, tiers et exclues one seront sur pc ... pour la PS5 nous verrons .... ne froissons pas d'autres fanboys
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:47 PM
modsoul
obligé tu était dans le public pendant sa conf
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:52 PM
oenomaus
ils sont tendu avec les 9 teraflops , je vais leurs préparer de la tisane
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:53 PM
Human0
ha c’était toi l’humanoïde à côté de moi. En tout cas il y’avait de l’ambiance dans le publique.
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 09:54 PM
modsoul
allez bonne nuit
modsoul
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 10:00 PM
Human0
bonne nuit à toi à la prochaine conf de cerny
oenomaus
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 10:01 PM
human0
ils sont tendus des deux côtés, pire que l'homme préhistorique qui découvre le feu
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 10:01 PM
modsoul
prend du café pour la prochaine pour être sur de pas s'endormir
human0
posted
the 03/21/2020 at 10:03 PM
oenomaus
alors que les deux vont envoyer du lourd au final
