Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tynokarts
tynokarts
articles : 3
visites since opening : 30623
tynokarts > blog
[Switch] Les jeux du Nintendo Indie World du 17/03/2020



Mesdames et Messieurs, Voici la liste des jeux du Nintendo Indie World :



B.ARK



Fin 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Baldo The guardian owls



Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Blair Witch



Été 2020.


Blue Fire



Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Bounty Battle



Été 2020.


Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse: Part 1



Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Dicey Dungeons

[img=500]http://assets.rockpapershotgun.com/images/2019/08/dicey-dungeons-review-5.jpg/RPSS/resize/760x-1/format/jpg/quality/90
[/img]


Fin 2020.


Eldest Souls

[img=500]http
://cdn.gamer-network.net/2019/usgamer/Dicey-Dungeons-Review-Shot-03.jpg[/img]


Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Exit the dungeon



Disponible.


Faeria



Printemps 2020.


Ghost of a Tale

[img=500] http://www.switch-actu.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Ghost-of-Tale-Nintendo-Switch.jpg [/img]


Printemps 2020.


I am Dead



Prévu en 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


The Good Life



Prévu en 2020.


The Last Campfire



Été 2020.


Moving Out



Démo disponible aujourd'hui.


PixelJunk Eden 2

[img=500] http://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/p/i/pixeljunk-eden-2/xl/pixeljunk-eden-2-5e71ca6b13ade.jpg [/img]


Été 2020.


Quantum League

[img=500] http://pl4yers.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Quantum-League-640x450.jpg [/img]


Fin 2020.


Sky: Children of the Light

[img=500]http://www.gamereactor.eu/media/grtv/55/335593_w412.jpg [/img]


Été 2020.


Summer in Mara



Printemps 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.


Sky Racket



Disponible.


Superliminal

[img=500] http://steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net/steam/apps/1049410/header.jpg?t=1580431382 [/img]


Été 2020.


Wingspan



Été 2020.


J’en profite pour souhaiter un bon anniversaire à la Nintendo Switch qui fête ses 3 ans.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzLz1b_BUI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:32 PM by tynokarts
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:36 PM
    Merci pour ce résumé Tynokarts
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:37 PM
    J'en retiens 3/4 dont Baldo et The last campfire..mais c'était pas ouf.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:38 PM
    certaine de tes video et image ne s affiche pas . mais bordel y a beaucoup d indé qui ont l'air excellent
    tynokarts posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:38 PM
    suzukube mais de rien, je passe mon temps
