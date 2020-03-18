Mesdames et Messieurs, Voici la liste des jeux du Nintendo Indie World :
B.ARK
Fin 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Baldo The guardian owls
Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Blair Witch
Été 2020.
Blue Fire
Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Bounty Battle
Été 2020.
Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse: Part 1
Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Dicey Dungeons
[img=500]http://assets.rockpapershotgun.com/images/2019/08/dicey-dungeons-review-5.jpg/RPSS/resize/760x-1/format/jpg/quality/90
Fin 2020.
Eldest Souls
[/img]
[img=500]http
Été 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Exit the dungeon
Disponible.
Faeria
://cdn.gamer-network.net/2019/usgamer/Dicey-Dungeons-Review-Shot-03.jpg[/img]
Printemps 2020.
Ghost of a Tale
[img=500] http://www.switch-actu.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Ghost-of-Tale-Nintendo-Switch.jpg [/img]
Printemps 2020.
I am Dead
Prévu en 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
The Good Life
Prévu en 2020.
The Last Campfire
Été 2020.
Moving Out
Démo disponible aujourd'hui.
PixelJunk Eden 2
[img=500] http://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/p/i/pixeljunk-eden-2/xl/pixeljunk-eden-2-5e71ca6b13ade.jpg [/img]
Été 2020.
Quantum League
[img=500] http://pl4yers.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Quantum-League-640x450.jpg [/img]
Fin 2020.
Sky: Children of the Light
[img=500]http://www.gamereactor.eu/media/grtv/55/335593_w412.jpg [/img]
Été 2020.
Summer in Mara
Printemps 2020 mais exclusivité limitée.
Sky Racket
Disponible.
Superliminal
[img=500] http://steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net/steam/apps/1049410/header.jpg?t=1580431382 [/img]
Été 2020.
Wingspan
Été 2020.
J’en profite pour souhaiter un bon anniversaire à la Nintendo Switch qui fête ses 3 ans.
posted the 03/18/2020 at 07:32 PM by tynokarts