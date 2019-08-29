« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Un Nouveau Resident Evil en approche


Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne

Rendez-vous au TGS (le 9 Septembre 2019 sera montré un teaser) pour voir le projet.

Site du jeu
    posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:26 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    shincloud posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:30 AM
    ça sent le résident evil multijoueur de ouf
    shinz0 posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:32 AM
    Resident Evil Umbrella Corps 2
    octobar posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:34 AM
    Un Battleroyal Resident Evil avec des zombies à gérer ? Ou un Fortnite like ?

    En tout cas le nom Resistance fait penser à de la survie.
    xenofamicom posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:37 AM
    Curieux de voir ce dont il s'agit... (en espérant qu'ils nous réservent une surprise par la suite, le remake du 3è volet).
    jenicris posted the 08/29/2019 at 08:45 AM
    Une sorte de Outbreak?
    giru posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:00 AM
    Ca sent tellement la daube online...

    Dommage.
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:04 AM
    shincloud RE Battleroyal
    shido posted the 08/29/2019 at 09:08 AM
    le metal gear survive version Re
