profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
11
Likes
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 05/08/2024
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 83
visites since opening : 300043
subscribers : 7
bloggers : 2
channel
[PSVR2/SteamVR] Spin Rhythm XD / Date




Éditeur : Super Spin Digital
Développeur : Super Spin Digital
Genre : Rythme
Disponible : PC/Switch
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4 (SteamVR/PSVR2)
Date de sortie : 9 Juillet 2024
Langue : Anglais

Un jeu de rythme inter-dimensionnel orienté vers la musique électronique.


Steam (Demo dispo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YduUmG4sDqU
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2024 at 03:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo