Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
Remake
name : Remake
description : L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
[Remake] Pac-Man World 2 / 2003 VS 2025


Année : 2003 / 2025
Éditeur : Namco / Namco Bandai
Développeur : Namco
A sa sortie sur : Multi / Multi
Genre : Plateforme





Bonus :
Autre vidéo de comparaison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3cvveUuVYk
    posted the 08/08/2025 at 02:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    losz posted the 08/08/2025 at 02:35 PM
    Sympa, je le prendrais à petit prix.
    5120x2880 posted the 08/08/2025 at 02:40 PM
    Le remake du premier est très réussi, ce sera sûrement pareil pour lui
