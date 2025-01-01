Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Open World.
5) The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim / 11 Points
4) Red Dead Redemption 2 / 13 Points
3) The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt / 14 Points
2) Elden Ring / 17 Points
1) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 27 Points
Mention honorable, avec 10 points :
Merci aux 37 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Curieux de voir si les OW évoluent encore ou si la formule va stagner