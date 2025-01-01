Gamekyo au TOP
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Gamekyo au TOP
Gamekyo au TOP
title : Gamekyo au TOP
screen name : gat
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gat
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
01/01/2025
04/12/2025
Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
tags :
articles : 28
visites since opening : 35910
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 2
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Open World / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Open World.


5) The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim / 11 Points


4) Red Dead Redemption 2 / 13 Points


3) The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt / 14 Points


2) Elden Ring / 17 Points


1) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 27 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, avec 10 points :
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom


Merci aux 37 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
    posted the 04/12/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kikoo31 posted the 04/12/2025 at 05:13 PM
    Rien detonnant
    battossai posted the 04/12/2025 at 05:14 PM
    Les deux premiers offrent un OW où la progression se fait en suivant des repères visuels (feu de cheminée au loin, maisons..etc), les deux suivants sont plus réalistes avec un côté plus organique (faune,flore, pnj) et le dernier quand à lui l'expérience est plus centrée sur l'aventure en mode solitaire.
    Curieux de voir si les OW évoluent encore ou si la formule va stagner
