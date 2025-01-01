Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Open World.

5) The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim / 11 Points



4) Red Dead Redemption 2 / 13 Points



3) The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt / 14 Points



2) Elden Ring / 17 Points



1) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 27 Points



Mention honorable, avec 10 points :

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

