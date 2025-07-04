PS5 Semaine 13 : du 24/03/2025 au 29/03/2025
1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / =
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / +3
3) The First Berserker : Khazan (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Assassin's Creed Shadows (XSX) / =
5) Xenoblade Chronicles X : D.E (Switch) / -2
PS4
XSeriesX
XOne
Switch
PC
