

Semaine 13 : du 24/03/2025 au 29/03/2025



1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / =

2) Astro Bot (PS5) / +3

3) The First Berserker : Khazan (PS5) / Nouveau

4) Assassin's Creed Shadows (XSX) / =

5) Xenoblade Chronicles X : D.E (Switch) / -2

S.E.L.L.

