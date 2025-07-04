vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
281
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 04/07/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 293
visites since opening : 462550
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 13 / 2025

Semaine 13 : du 24/03/2025 au 29/03/2025

1) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / =
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / +3
3) The First Berserker : Khazan (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Assassin's Creed Shadows (XSX) / =
5) Xenoblade Chronicles X : D.E (Switch) / -2


PS5
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Astro Bot
The First Berserker : Khazan

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
GTA V : Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Split Fiction
The First Berserker : Khazan

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles X : D.E
Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Deluxe Edition
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Assassin's Creed Shadows : C.E
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/07/2025 at 08:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    natedrake posted the 04/07/2025 at 08:52 PM
    Ça fait plaisir de voir Astro. Le GOTY le mérite.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo