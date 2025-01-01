Gamekyo au TOP
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Free-To-Play / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo : Meilleurs Free-To-Play


4) 3 Points
Zenless Zone Zero

Warframe


3) Genshin Impact / 4 Points


2) Path of exile / 6 Points


1) Rocket League / 7 Points

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs Free-To-Play avec 2 Points : The finals / Soulframe / TrackMania / eFootball / Pokémon Unite / Infinity Nikki


Merci aux 16 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


