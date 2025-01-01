Meilleurs Jeux de Rythme
Top 5 Gamekyo : Meilleurs jeux de Rythme
2) 6 Points
Rhythm Paradise
Elite Beat Agents
Donkey Konga
1) Parappa The Rapper / 9 Points
Mention honorable, Meilleurs Rail Shooter avec 4 Points :
Merci aux 22 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Space chanel 5 / Guitaroo Man / Bust a Groove
