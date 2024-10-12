

Semaine 48 : du 18/11/2024 au 23/11/2024



1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / +1

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1

3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -2

4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Dragon Ball : Sparking ! ZeroEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Gran Turismo 7EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6STAR WARS OutlawsHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe Crew MotorfestSuper Mario Party JamboreeSuper Mario Bros. WonderEA Sports FC 25Farming Simulator 25Farming Simulator 25 Collector's EditionS.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of ChernobylLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.