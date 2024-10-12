vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 48 / 2024

Semaine 48 : du 18/11/2024 au 23/11/2024

1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / +1
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -2
4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / =


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
STAR WARS Outlaws

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
EA Sports FC 25

PC
Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 12/10/2024 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
