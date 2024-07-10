PS5 Semaine 39 : du 16/09/2024 au 21/09/2024
1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / Nouveau
3) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (XSX) / Nouveau
5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / Nouveau
EA SPORTS FC 25
Astro Bot
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS FC 25 - Ultimate Edition
Disney Epic Mickey : Rebrushed - Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 10/07/2024 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry