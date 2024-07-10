vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 10/07/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 267
visites since opening : 425512
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 39 / 2024

Semaine 39 : du 16/09/2024 au 21/09/2024

1) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / Nouveau
3) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (XSX) / Nouveau
5) EA SPORTS FC 25 (Switch) / Nouveau


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Astro Bot
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
Red Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS FC 25 - Ultimate Edition
Disney Epic Mickey : Rebrushed - Collector's Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 10/07/2024 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ouken posted the 10/07/2024 at 06:30 PM
    putain cette daube de EA SPORTS FC 25 et encore et toujours premier ...
    gat posted the 10/07/2024 at 06:37 PM
    ouken T’as kiffé Starfield et Hellblade 2 mec donc je pense pas que tu sois légitime pour défendre le JV et encore plus l’école du gameplay.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo