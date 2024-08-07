PS5 Semaine 26 : du 24/06/2024 au 29/06/2024
1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / -1
4) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sprots FC 24 (PS5) / Retour
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
EA Sprots FC 24
Spider-man 2
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Street Fighter 6 - Collector's Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition
X-Plane 12
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
