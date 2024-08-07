

Semaine 26 : du 24/06/2024 au 29/06/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / -1

4) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / Retour

5) EA Sprots FC 24 (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.