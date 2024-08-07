vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/08/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 254
visites since opening : 405109
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 26 / 2024

Semaine 26 : du 24/06/2024 au 29/06/2024

1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition (PS5) / -1
4) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sprots FC 24 (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
EA Sprots FC 24
Spider-man 2

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Street Fighter 6 - Collector's Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector’s Edition
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition
X-Plane 12

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 07/08/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
