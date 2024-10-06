vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 06/10/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 250
visites since opening : 398157
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 22 / 2024

Semaine 22 : du 27/05/2024 au 01/06/2024

1) F1 24 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -1
5) Spider-man 2 (PS5) / Retour


PS5
F1 24
Spider-Man 2
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
F1 24
EA Sprots FC 24
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
F1 24
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
TOPSPIN 2K25

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
F1 24

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
