PS5 Semaine 20 : du 13/11/2024 au 18/06/2024
1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
2) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / +2
3) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / -2
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / Retour
5) EA Sports FC 24 (Switch) / Retour
EA Sprots FC 24
TOPSPIN 2K25
Spider-Man 2
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2
TOPSPIN 2K25
XSeriesX
TOPSPIN 2K25
EA Sprots FC 24
MotoGP 24 - Day One Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Princess Peach : Showtime!
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
EA Sprots FC 24
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
