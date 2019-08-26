vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
last update : 02/26/2024
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 235
visites since opening : 373781
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 07 / 2024

Semaine 07 : du 12/02/2024 au 17/02/2024

1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Skull and bones (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -2
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / -1
5) Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden (PS5) / Nouveau


PS5
Skull and bones
EA Sports FC 24
Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Skull and bones
Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden
EA Sports FC 24

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The crew motorfest

Switch
Mario VS. Donkey Kong
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
EA Sports FC 24

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 02/26/2024 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry
