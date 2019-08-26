PS5 Semaine 07 : du 12/02/2024 au 17/02/2024
1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Skull and bones (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -2
4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / -1
5) Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden (PS5) / Nouveau
Skull and bones
EA Sports FC 24
Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Skull and bones
Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden
EA Sports FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The crew motorfest
Switch
Mario VS. Donkey Kong
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
EA Sports FC 24
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 02/26/2024 at 02:40 PM by nicolasgourry