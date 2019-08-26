

Semaine 07 : du 12/02/2024 au 17/02/2024



1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Skull and bones (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -2

4) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / -1

5) Banishers : Ghosts of new Eden (PS5) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Skull and bonesEA Sports FC 24Banishers : Ghosts of new EdenEA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacySkull and bonesBanishers : Ghosts of new EdenEA Sports FC 24Hogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe crew motorfestMario VS. Donkey KongSuper Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionMinecraft Java & BedrockEA Sports FC 24Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.