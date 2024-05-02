vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/05/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 232
visites since opening : 368660
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 04 / 2024

Semaine 04 : du 22/01/2024 au 27/01/2024

1) Tekken 8 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / -3
5) Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth (PS5) / Nouveau


PS5
Tekken 8
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
The Last Of Us Part II Remastered

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
Tekken 8
Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown

PC
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
N.C.
Stars Wars Jedi : Survivor

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/05/2024 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    gat posted the 02/05/2024 at 06:33 PM
    Quasi certain que Mario Wonder ne quittera pas le top Switch de l’année.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo