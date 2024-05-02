

Semaine 04 : du 22/01/2024 au 27/01/2024



1) Tekken 8 (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

4) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / -3

5) Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth (PS5) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Tekken 8Tekken 8 : Launch EditonThe Last Of Us Part II RemasteredCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sports FC 24Hogwarts LegacyTekken 8 : Launch EditonTekken 8Like a Dragon : Infinite WealthHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe Crew MotorfestSuper Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxePrince Of Persia : The Lost CrownTekken 8 : Launch EditonN.C.Stars Wars Jedi : SurvivorLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.