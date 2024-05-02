PS5 Semaine 04 : du 22/01/2024 au 27/01/2024
1) Tekken 8 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Tekken 8 : Launch Editon (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / -3
5) Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth (PS5) / Nouveau
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
PC
Tekken 8 : Launch Editon
N.C.
Stars Wars Jedi : Survivor
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
