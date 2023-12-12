

Semaine 48 : du 27/11/2023 au 02/12/2023



1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1

2) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / +1

5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -4

