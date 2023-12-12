PS5 Semaine 48 : du 27/11/2023 au 02/12/2023
1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1
2) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / +1
5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Assassin's Creed mirage
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PC
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports FC 24
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 12/12/2023 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
Mais quel nom à la con sérieux...