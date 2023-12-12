vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 48 / 2023

Semaine 48 : du 27/11/2023 au 02/12/2023

1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / +1
2) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / +1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / +1
5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -4


PS5
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Assassin's Creed mirage

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PC
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports FC 24
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 12/12/2023 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 12/12/2023 at 01:08 PM
    Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

    Mais quel nom à la con sérieux...
    douglas48 posted the 12/12/2023 at 01:09 PM
    Guiguif tu l’as dis toi meme, seul le pognon compte
