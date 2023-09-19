vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/19/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 36 / 2023

Semaine 36 : du 04/09/2023 au 09/09/2023

1) NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Starfield (XSX) / Nouveau
3) Starfield - Constellation Edition (XSX) / Nouveau
4) Starfield - Constellation Edition (PC) / Nouveau
5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -4


PS5
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
Final Fantasy XVI
NBA 2K24 - Black Manba Edition

PS4
NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
Starfield
Starfield - Constellation Edition
Starfield - Prenium Edition Upgrade

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Forza Horizon 4

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fae Farm

PC
Starfield - Constellation Edition
Starfield
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/19/2023 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
