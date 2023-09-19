

Semaine 36 : du 04/09/2023 au 09/09/2023



1) NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Starfield (XSX) / Nouveau

3) Starfield - Constellation Edition (XSX) / Nouveau

4) Starfield - Constellation Edition (PC) / Nouveau

5) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -4

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.