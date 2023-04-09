

Semaine 34 : du 21/08/2023 au 26/08/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

4) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1

5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / Retour

5ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.

S.E.L.L.

Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITIONGran Turismo 7Spider-Man : Miles MoralesHogwarts LegacyGran Turismo 7Spider-Man : Miles MoralesArmored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITIONDiablo IVForza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxePikmin 4Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionLes Sims 4 - Vie au ranchMinecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.