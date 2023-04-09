vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/04/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 210
visites since opening : 332669
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 34 / 2023

Semaine 34 : du 21/08/2023 au 26/08/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / Retour

5ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.


PS5
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
Gran Turismo 7
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

XSeriesX
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
Diablo IV
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/04/2023 at 05:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    lalisa posted the 09/04/2023 at 05:50 PM
    GTA V - Prenium Edition
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo