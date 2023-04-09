PS5 Semaine 34 : du 21/08/2023 au 26/08/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / Retour
5ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
Gran Turismo 7
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
XSeriesX
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
Diablo IV
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
