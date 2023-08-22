vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/22/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 208
visites since opening : 330022
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 32 / 2023

Semaine 32 : du 07/08/2023 au 12/08/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =
4) Atlas fallen (PS5) / Nouveau
5) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
Atlas fallen
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
F1 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Atlas fallen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 08/22/2023 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    darkshao posted the 08/22/2023 at 11:06 AM
    5) Mario party Superstars (Switch) / Retour
    erreur de jeu, sur l'image on voit bien que c'est Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/22/2023 at 11:08 AM
    darkshao et voilà ^^
