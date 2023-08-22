

Semaine 32 : du 07/08/2023 au 12/08/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =

4) Atlas fallen (PS5) / Nouveau

5) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.