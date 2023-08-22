PS5 Semaine 32 : du 07/08/2023 au 12/08/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =
4) Atlas fallen (PS5) / Nouveau
5) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / -1
Atlas fallen
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
F1 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Atlas fallen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4
PC
Farming Simulator 22
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
