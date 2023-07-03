

Semaine 8 : du 20/02/2023 au 25/02/2023



1) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / =

2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / =

3) Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) / Nouveau

4) Octopath Traveler II (Switch) / Nouveau

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

Company Of Heroes 3 Launch Edition + Metal CaseMinecraft Java & BedrockFootball Manager 2023Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.