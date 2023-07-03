PS5 Semaine 8 : du 20/02/2023 au 25/02/2023
1) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / =
2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / =
3) Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) / Nouveau
4) Octopath Traveler II (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
God of war RAGNARÖK
Atomic Heart
PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
NBA 2K23
XSeriesX
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Like A Dragon : Ishin!
XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
GTA V : Édition Premium
Switch
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe
Octopath Traveler II
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Company Of Heroes 3 Launch Edition + Metal Case
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Football Manager 2023
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry