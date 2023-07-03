vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 03/07/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 184
visites since opening : 294592
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 08 / 2023

Semaine 8 : du 20/02/2023 au 25/02/2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / =
2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / =
3) Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) / Nouveau
4) Octopath Traveler II (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
God of war RAGNARÖK
Atomic Heart

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
NBA 2K23

XSeriesX
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Like A Dragon : Ishin!

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe
Octopath Traveler II
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Company Of Heroes 3 Launch Edition + Metal Case
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Football Manager 2023

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
