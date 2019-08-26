vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 03 / 2023

Semaine 03 : du 16/01/2023 au 21/01/2022

1) Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) / Nouveau
2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / -2
3) Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition (Switch) / Nouveau
4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / -1
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
One Piece Odyssey

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
FIFA 23
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
FOOTBALL Manager 2023
Farming Simulator 22
FOOTBALL manager 2023

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
