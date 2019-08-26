

Semaine 03 : du 16/01/2023 au 21/01/2022



1) Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) / Nouveau

2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / -2

3) Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition (Switch) / Nouveau

4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / -1

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

