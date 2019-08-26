

Semaine 46 : du 14/11/2022 au 19/11/2022



1) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / Nouveau

2) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Pack Duo avec SteelBook Pokémon Écarlate + Pokémon Violet (Switch) / -2

4) God of war RAGNARÖK (PS5) / -3

5) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1

S.E.L.L.

God of war RAGNARÖKCall of Duty Modern Warfare IIFIFA 23FIFA 23God of war RAGNARÖKPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIFIFA 23Forza Horizon 5FIFA 23Cyberpunk 2077GTA V : Édition PremiumPokémon VioletPokémon EcarlatePack Duo avec SteelBook Pokémon Écarlate + Pokémon VioletFootball Manager 2023Farming Simulator 22FIFA 23Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.