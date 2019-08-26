vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 11/28/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 46 / 2022

Semaine 46 : du 14/11/2022 au 19/11/2022

1) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Pack Duo avec SteelBook Pokémon Écarlate + Pokémon Violet (Switch) / -2
4) God of war RAGNARÖK (PS5) / -3
5) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
FIFA 23

PS4
FIFA 23
God of war RAGNARÖK
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
FIFA 23
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
FIFA 23
Cyberpunk 2077
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Pokémon Violet
Pokémon Ecarlate
Pack Duo avec SteelBook Pokémon Écarlate + Pokémon Violet

PC
Football Manager 2023
Farming Simulator 22
FIFA 23

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
